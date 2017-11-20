'The Punisher' News: Showrunner Steve Lightfoot Talks About Series Renewal

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as "The Punisher" in the Marvel/Netflix series.

Marvel's "The Punisher" has just been made available for binge-watching on Netflix, but fans are already waiting for a renewal announcement from the network. Recently, showrunner Steve Lightfoot revealed that he has yet to receive a word from Marvel, but he's more than willing to be back directing another season.

Netflix's first spinoff series, "The Punisher" features Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who made his debut in "Daredevil" season 2. Since both the series and the character received overwhelmingly favorable response from viewers, Marvel and Netflix decided to collaborate yet again to give the anti-hero his own spinoff series.

In a recent interview, Lightfoot said he understands that fans want to see more of Frank Castle; however, the renewal of the series will still be up to Marvel and Netflix, not him. "No, I genuinely don't know how the Netflix system works with making those calls, and I assume once they do they'll tell Marvel and Marvel will tell me and we'll jump back to it. But I'm very excited to do so. I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth," he said.

While Lightfoot is still in the dark as to whether "The Punisher" will have a second season or not, Netflix might make the announcement anytime soon since it is known to renew its hit shows a few weeks after their launch on the streaming site. Also, the positive reviews the first season has received gives it a good shot at a renewal.

If Netflix renews "The Punisher" for another season, it will join the network's growing list of Marvel properties. Currently, Marvel's "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist" are also available on the streaming site.

The first season of "The Punisher" debuted on Netflix last Nov. 17.