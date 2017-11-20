'The Punisher' Renewed or Canceled? Showrunner Discuss Season 2 Return

"The Punisher" finally launched its first season on Netflix last Friday, Nov. 17. It's still days old on the streaming platform but some viewers might already be wondering if the show will be renewed or canceled.

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, in the Netflix series.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot talked to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of "The Punisher" season 2. He confirmed he still hasn't heard anything from Netflix at this point.

"I genuinely don't know how the Netflix system works with making those calls," Lightfoot said. "But I'm very excited to do [season 2]. I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes."

The debut season of "The Punisher" closed with former army buddies Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) parting as mortal enemies. Frank also expressed fear he no longer has a war to fight, which has been the only thing he knows to do best after returning from the war and losing his family to murderers.

Lightfoot, however, said he's eager to do the second season because the first one ended as a springboard from which more stories can be expounded. He wants to ignite the Punisher's fighting nature if given a chance to do another season.

Bernthal also discussed how he envisions his character in the next installment.

"In season one of 'The Punisher' we see what happens to him when he sleeps, and what that means: the horrors he has to face," the actor told Radio Times. "I'd love to see that taken further, and how he becomes more and more comfortable."

Bernthal has no clue if his character will also appear in the other Marvel series on Netflix, such as "The Defenders" season 2 or "Daredevil" season 3. The actor said the decisions are the studios to make but he will go where his showrunner goes.

"The Punisher" season 1 is now streaming on Netflix with 13 full-hour episodes.