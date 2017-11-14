'The Punisher' Review: Jon Bernthal Portrays the Pain of a Veteran in a Violent Netflix Original Series

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as "The Punisher" in the Marvel/Netflix series.

With the release date of the Netflix original series titled "The Punisher" on the horizon, fans are interested to know if it is worth binge-watching. Featuring "The Walking Dead" alum Jon Bernthal as the shows the main protagonist in Frank Castle, critics had much to say about the first season. Here is everything to know about "The Punisher" season 1.

According to a review by Variety, "The Punisher" may be the least superhero-centric series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Netflix. It features a notably marginalized veteran of the war, who turns against his own government for making him kill people. Frank is constantly tortured by his memories of his wife and child, and the flashbacks may be just a tad bit too much. As such, the series takes a while to stand solid footing, as the first episode is filled with hero anti-tropes that ensures that Frank is not seen as a superhero, but as a pained and tortured veteran.

Regardless, the violence of "The Punisher" is the embodiment of its title, as the audience is subjected to the sound of bones cracking and blood smearing. It is cynical, vengeful, and angry, while at the same time maintain a stance for veterans and inciting empathy.

The review from Deadline noted that despite its overwhelming attachment to portraying violence, "The Punisher" stand on the same ground as "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" in that it draws in its viewers in a compelling tale of pain and despair. Furthermore, Bernthal did an excellent job in portraying Frank, both in his angriest moments and his gentlest.

As such, "The Punisher" is likely to be the unexpected binge-worthy show that Netflix is releasing this year. It is dark, relentless, and persistent in its pursuit to portray the complicated mindset of veterans who have been asked to kill, and thus, it stands for Netflix's true identity as the streaming service that focuses on the marginalized and their unjust experiences.

"The Punisher" is scheduled to land in Netflix on Nov. 17.