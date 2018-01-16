'The Punisher' Season 2 Cast News: Jon Bernthal Wants To Work With Two Defenders Next Season

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal as The Punisher

Netflix just officially gave the go signal for "The Punisher" season 2, but lead star Jon Bernthal already knows who among the members of The Defenders he would want to work with when the superhero series returns next season.

During the Q&A panel at the ACE Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona over the weekend, Bernthal revealed that he would want to work with the "Devil of Hell's Kitchen," also known as the Daredevil, portrayed by Charlie Cox.

"You know, I love Charlie [Cox]. I've worked with him before and I'd work with him again on anything in a heartbeat," Bernthal said in front of the panel as reported by ComicBook. "He's the reason I'm doing this. He brought me into this and his performance is what made me want to do it."

The Punisher was first introduced in season 2 of "Daredevil" on Netflix as the vigilante who wants to avenge the death of his family. He and the blind lawyer-turned-superhero had different ways of fighting the lawless elements in Hell's Kitchen. However, fans were reportedly disappointed when the Daredevil was not included in the first season of the vigilante's stand-alone series.

But aside from the Daredevil, he also said that he wants to work with another Defender in the second season of "The Punisher." This time, it seems like he wants to join forces with Jessica Jones, since she has the same hot-headed temperament as his character Frank Castle. Jessica was portrayed by actress Krysten Ritter. "I'm a huge fan of Krysten's [Ritter] too. She's killer and I'd love to work with her as well," the actor stated.

Other details about the second season of "The Punisher" remains under wraps, but it can be expected to see some of the season 1 characters return for its next installment.

Netflix is expected to announce the release date of "The Punisher" season 2 sometime this year, but the production is reportedly returning to New York for the upcoming season.