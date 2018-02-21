'The Punisher' Season 2 News: Jon Bernthal Wants Barracuda or Kingpin as Next Villains

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix A screenshot of the Netflix series "The Punisher"

The production of season 2 of the Netflix antihero series "The Punisher" will begin very soon. The star of the show, Jon Bernthal, who plays Frank Castle, shared his opinions on who he would personally want to have the main protagonist go up against next season.

During the 2018 Walker Stalker Cruise, Bernthal shared that if he had the ability to dictate who the next main villain of season 2 would be, he would choose either the Kingpin or Barracuda — both of which have been known by fans of the comic books to be a major threat to Frank.

As Bernthal was sharing his thoughts, he had to spot himself midway for fear of getting into trouble with the producers of the show. He concluded the particular segment by urging the fans to be patient, and "Let's just see what happens." The streaming juggernaut nor the showrunners of "The Punisher" have revealed the plot for season 2 at this point.

It can be argued that fans can expect to see one of Frank's mortal enemies, Jigsaw, to be the main villain in season 2 especially since the first season paved the way for Billy Russo, played by Ben Barnes, to become the villain that comic book fans know him to be. At this point, however, it is still unclear if Jigsaw will fully manifest as Frank's arch-nemesis in the next season.

Additionally, it is highly speculated that season 2 will focus more on Frank's war against human trafficking instead of widespread drug dealing. Either way, there really is no way of telling for sure who the next villain is going to be.

As reported by Spoiler TV, the shooting for season 2 of "The Punisher" will begin soon, and is expected to wrap up by July 20 this year. It is safe to assume that Netflix may attempt to release season 2 in November this year, which is roughly the same time the first season was released last year.