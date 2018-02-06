'The Punisher' Season 2 Spoilers: What's Next

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in "The Punisher"

Season 2 for Netflix and Marvel's "The Punisher" has been confirmed, and a few fans already know where it is going.

"The Punisher" came to Netflix in November and has been target of mostly positive criticism and reviews. The series, instead of a weekly release, opted to drop all 13 episodes at once for streaming. Jon Bernthal's portrayal of Frank Castle and the revenge-driven Punisher were superb, as critics were quick to point out. Following the success of the show, Netflix and Marvel confirmed its renewal for a second season.

On Dec. 12, Marvel took to Twitter to announce confirmation of a season 2 for "The Punisher." "Time to reload. "Marvel's @ThePunisher" will return for Season 2 on Netflix," Marvel Entertainment's tweet writes.

Comic book and avid Marvel fans know where season 2 is going, and without delving too deep into the first season's plot, the villain has already been revealed. At the end of the first season, viewers saw a severely disfigured Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) recovering in the hospital cursing revenge on the Punisher (Bernthal). This is none other than Jigsaw, a recurring villain from the comic book series.

Much like the Punisher, Jigsaw has no real super powers, though he has the uncanny ability to survive almost every fatal encounter with pure luck. His survival of these multiple fatal encounters ultimately leads to his badly disfigured form. Jigsaw is portrayed as a Frankenstein-looking mobster dressed in a suit.

Meanwhile, Bernthal has previously expressed his interest in working with the characters from other Marvel TV titles, in line with the crossovers for "The Defenders." Characters from their own specific shows have already appeared in crossovers, and Bernthal wants in.

The production timeline and official release of season 2 have not yet been announced, though is expected around October 2018. Fans can look forward to a bloody encounter between the Punisher and Jigsaw.