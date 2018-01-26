'The Punisher' Season 2 to Premiere in Mid-2019?

"The Punisher" has been confirmed for a second season on Netflix as early as December last year, but the production team has not offered any details on a return date since. The newly-announced "Jessica Jones" season 2 premiere date does provide an idea.

Netflix officially confirmed a season two for "The Punisher," assuring fans of the gritty, hard-hitting Marvel series that there will be more episodes coming. On Dec. 13 last year, the streaming content platform took to social media to make the announcement.

Facebook/MarvelsThePunisher A promo image for "The Punisher," as featured on the Netflix show's official Instagram handle.

"Time to reload. #ThePunisher Season 2 is coming," Netflix wrote in their Twitter post accompanied by a video clip, stopping just short of saying when. So far, it looks like "The Punisher" will come out in the middle of 2019.

A new season of "The Punisher" has, by past indications, always been behind the older Marvel series like "Jessica Jones", "Luke Cage," "Daredevil" and "Iron Fist." Out of these three, "Daredevil" was the first to come up with a confirmed second season, although all four series look to be confirmed for extensions, according to Digital Spy.

With "Jessica Jones" finally announcing a premiere date for its second season, the picture becomes a bit clearer. Season 2 for "Jessica Jones" arrives on Mar. 8, which is just a bit over a month, as Elite Daily points out.

"Daredevil," meanwhile, is still in filming, which means that fans will have to wait until late summer or fall for its season 3. So far, it looks like "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" will be going ahead in the 2018 schedule for Marvel seasons this year as Den of Geek notes.

That leaves "Daredevil" season 3 for late 2018, which, in turn, leaves early 2019 open for a new season of "Iron Fist." Around that time, a new season of "The Punisher" should be ready.