'The Purge' TV Series Cast News: Gabriel Chavarria and Jessica Garza to Play Lead Characters

Facebook/thepurgemovie A promotional photo for "The Purge: Election Year," the last installment of the "Purge" movie franchise

The upcoming TV adaptation of "The Purge" lands its lead characters in Gabriel Chavarria and Jessica Garza.

The upcoming series from USA Network and Syfy is based on the ongoing movie franchise of the same title. Particularly, it was inspired by high worldwide gross of the film series' latest instalment "The Purge: Election Year," which premiered in 2016.

In the franchise, the American government allows 12 hours in each year where residents are allowed to commit whatever crime without any punishment.

For the TV adaptation, Chavarria will play Miguel, a hard edge and noble U.S. Marine. He is called back to his hometown by a cryptic letter from his sister (Garza). Incidentally, he arrives exactly on Purge night, ready to take on the overwhelming violence on the streets, with the main mission of protecting his family.

Garza, meantime, plays Penelope, a member of a Purge-worshipping cult. At the behest of their charismatic leader, Penelope has agreed to be a sacrifice for the year's Purge. But she changes her mind when she realizes the grisly realities of the annual event.

The TV series will be released around the same time as the fourth movie, "The First Purge," in July 2018. While the upcoming film will be a prequel to the first three movies, the TV series will be set at a time when the Purge was highly popular. Being a series with 10 episodes, the adaptation should have more chance to develop the characters and explore the extensive effect of the grim annual event on the people.

Creators of the adaptation earlier revealed that it will not be based solely on the Purge night, but will also feature events throughout a single year.

"The Purge" TV adaptation was first announced back in late 2016 by franchise creator James DeMonaco, who will also oversee the series. It will be co-run by Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions. Platinum Dunes and DeMonaco's longtime producing partner Sebastien K. Lemercier will be the executive producers.