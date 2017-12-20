'The Ranch' Part 5 News: How Rooster's Exit Can Be Handled

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/TheRanchNetflix) Danny Masterson.

Part 5 of "The Ranch" will see no more of Danny Masterson's Rooster and the writers may have unknowingly set up his exit in the finale of Part 4.

Masterson was fired by Netflix early this month after rape allegations against the actor recently came to light. By then, however, all of the episodes for the recently concluded season were filmed already, which is why he was still in every episode.

After a Netflix executive was confronted in public by one accuser for doing nothing about the issue, the streaming giant has gone on record that Masterson will not be part of the next season of "The Ranch," which has been renewed for Part 6 already.

TVLine said that the writers have a chance to get rid of Rooster in a way that will make sense in the story, thanks to how they ended Part 4.

Fans will remember that Rooster used his power of attorney to push through the purchase of the Peterson ranch after his father Beau (Sam Elliott) has already made it clear that he changed his mind about buying it.

Clearly, the Bennett patriarch will not be happy about this. What's worse is that the pipeline money is not coming after the deal was called off at the eleventh-hour so the family is basically on the brink of financial doom.

The abovementioned publication says that they can use this as a way to write off Rooster from "The Ranch." They can have Beau cut him out of the family for going behind his back and putting them in situation that is difficult to come back from.

He will have no reason to be around anymore after that. The challenge comes with how to pull that off without Rooster having to be there and still make sense of his no-show.

Indie Wire suggests that "The Ranch" Part 5 can start with Rooster being revealed to have gone into hiding to flee from his father, a time-jump, or, if they want the character to still be around, recast the role.

In light of his firing, Masterson has expressed disappointment over Netflix's decision, maintaining his innocence:

I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of "The Ranch." From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.

"The Ranch" Part 5 has no premiere date yet.