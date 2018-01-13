(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey) The ladies of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Teresa Giudice established her life and career in New Jersey, but she would leave everything behind for her husband Joe.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's spouse is currently serving 41-months for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. If Joe ends up being deported after completing his sentence, Teresa recently said she would go with him.

"Italy's a beautiful place to live," she told Andy Cohen in a sneak peek for next week's Reunion episode. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying."

Joe has been in jail since 2016 and his time there has helped him lose 40–45 lbs. Teresa, who also served time behind bars for the same charges, said she hopes Joe keeps the weight off once he comes back home.

"He's very in shape," Teresa told PEOPLE about her husband. "He works out. Not that he never worked out before, but it was all that alcohol he was drinking and whatever. He's in tip-top shape now. He looks really good. Like, oh my God, he looks soo much better than he did."

In recent months, the couple has been plagued by divorce rumors. Speculations about their split got more intense when Teresa posted a photo of her with New Jersey-based divorce attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis. However, Teresa has already explained that she was simply having dinner with a friend.

The Bravo celebrity's lawyer James Leonard Jr. previously slammed the divorce rumors involving Teresa and Joe, saying a divorce "ain't happening."

He added, "Why can't people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?"

Teresa and Joe are parents to four daughters: Audriana, 8, Milania, 11, Gabriella, 13, and Gia, 16.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.