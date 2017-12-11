'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Former Member Phaedra Parks Not Interested in Going Back

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is moving on without Phaedra Parks, and the former cast member is not looking back, either. She has not been part of the show since early April this year, according to reports.

Parks was seen at the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week, and she looks radiant and beaming after a few months off the reality show, as TMZ notes. In a brief, on-the-spot interview, she shared how her firing has freed her from much of the drama of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," both on the set and off it.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Phaedra Parks may no longer be a part of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" next season.

"You know what, I have no desire to," the former TV housewife simply said when asked if she's been thinking of going back to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"I love being happy, I love being drama-free, I mean my kids are happy, I'm able to, you know, enjoy life," she explained. There's also her new work with Wilhelmina Models as well to keep her busy.

Being on the show has not been good for her health, she claims. There's a lot of things to deal with, and she claims that it has begun to affect her physically, as well.

She did not have much to say about her former co-stars, either, other than congratulating them and every woman who is still working on a reality TV show like them.

While she's been on the receiving end of the show's stressful environment, she has put out a lot of the drama, herself. Parks was allegedly let go for starting a rumor that went way out of line when she told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and her husband were planning to drug her.

She's currently single and dating again, according to Us Magazine. She is raising her two sons, 7-year-old Ayden and 4-year-old Dylan, with her former husband Apollo Nida.