'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Bravo Scouting for New Cast Member to Replace Kenya Moore?

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" could be going through some cast changes right now, as the Bravo TVs casting team is reportedly meeting with prospective new ladies to add to the show. One of these women could take the place of Kenya Moore, who is allegedly about to be cut out from the line-up.

"They are meeting so many new women and signing them up to film casting reels," a source revealed to Radar Online. These prospects, if they have what it takes to make the cut, could be considered to join the cast as full-time Housewives of Atlanta alongside NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey.

Bravo TV Bravo TV is reportedly looking for a new cast member for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," supposedly as a replacement for Kenya Moore, who could be dropping out of the show.

As for Kim Zolciak, she is still hoping to become an official full-time cast member after a few episodes with the show, although Bravo TV has yet to decide on her future with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The studio is also reportedly weighing their options when it comes to their deal with Kenya Moore, who is still refusing to put her husband on the show. "They're going to make the official call about Kenya and the other ladies right after the reunion," the insider added, referring to the upcoming "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion special that Bravo is about to put to tape.

Moore, meanwhile, is standing staunchly by her husband Marc Daly despite any issues associated with them recently. The two were together in a solid show of their relationship during the 26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's own Academy Awards viewing party, which was held in West Hollywood last Sunday, March 4.

The couple even took the time to take an interview together right on the red carpet. When asked how did he come to know that Moore is the one for him, Daly had a simple answer. "How could I not know? Great heart, great person, love at first sight," he explained to Entertainment Tonight.