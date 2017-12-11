Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

The ties between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss may remain severed, based on the recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

A report claimed that Williams and Burruss used to have a very cordial friendship, until the former spread some rumors about the latter which were proven to be false during the special reunion episode in season 9. Since then, Williams aimed to prove to her former friend and the rest of her co-stars that she can still be trusted.

During the first few episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, Burruss showed that she can be civil towards Williams. But during the recently aired episode titled "All Aboard The Shady Express," things between the former friends seemed to be severely damaged and it would still take a while before it can be completely repaired.

In the episode, NeNe Leakes decided to speak up against Williams' behavior where enjoys talking badly against most of their castmates during a group dinner during the ladies' trip to San Francisco. Leakes also claimed that Williams should be "punished" for everything that she did to Burruss.

Williams talked about her ugly spat with Leakes and its effect in her friendship with Burruss during an interview with Bravo, saying that the incident between her and her returning co-star could have been avoided if she reached out to Leakes in the past.

"I tried to reach her a few times, but I should have tried harder. I got busy with the show, work, and dating, and she was busy doing her thing and growing her career, so I didn't think we were in the place we were in," Williams stated.

She also mentioned that Leakes should not bring up her ongoing feud with Burruss during the dinner. But she never mentioned if she is ready to patch things up with her former friend.

Fans of the long-running reality series should look forward to any developments in the ladies' friendship in the upcoming episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 that airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.