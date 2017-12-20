'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Cynthia Bailey in Full Support of Daughter's Modeling Career

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Promo photo for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey is supporting her daughter's dreams of becoming a model one hundred percent. In fact, she even made Noelle the face of her luxury leather goods line, Cargo.

According to Bravo TV, Bailey and her ex, actor Leon Robinson, encourage Noelle to pursue whatever she wants to be. Recently, the 18-year-old has been trying out to start a modelling career. To help her daughter, Bailey chose her to be the face of her latest collection, Cargo, a line of artisan quality leather luxury goods for both men and women. The CEO of the Bailey Agency School of Fashion said that she would open doors for Noelle the best that she could.

"Noelle is definitely still the face of Cargo," Cynthia said. "You know, when she was interested in modelling, that was something that we made happen because that's where her interests were. But, Noelle actually just turned 18, she's growing up ... She's still finding her own identity. She's figuring out her life, and she still loves modelling. Noelle will be the face of Cargo for as long as she wants to be."

Bailey also said that Noelle's dad also gives the teen a lot of acting opportunities, in case she is interested to pursue that path. As parents, Bailey said that they allow Noelle to find her way and explore things on her own. Aside from modelling, her daughter is reportedly in specialized dentistry, cosmetic and reconstructive. As a matter f fact, Noelle has taken a year off from school to intern with a prosthodontist.

Meanwhile, the last episode of "RHOA" featured a very confused Bailey when she learned that her best friend, Kenya Moore, got married without telling her. Just like with the rest of the girls, she heard the news when it blew off online. Moore tried to pacify her friend, stating that she has yet to meet her new husband Marc because he is not in Atlanta often.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.