Porsha Williams might have accidentally teased about a new development between her NeNe Leakes in a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" after the airing of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Sunday.

The 36-year-old model and reality star was asked by a fan if she believed that Leakes can be considered as a "good addition" to the show's 10th installment. In her answer, Williams almost confirmed that she and the feisty TV personality and fashion designer managed to patch things up.

Williams reminded the fan that Leakes should not be considered as an addition to the show, since she was one of the original cast members of the long-running reality TV franchise.

"I was hoping we would just have our little argument and then I could enjoy her because that's the thing you wanna do when you're around her," she stated. "Even when we were arguing, I would be sitting there, and she would be laughing with somebody, and I'd be like, 'Ha! Ha! Ha! Oh, wait, she's not my friend.' I wanna laugh with her, so I'm so glad -- well, oh, I can't tell you that part," she also said.

Williams opted not to add anything to her statement, and host Andy Cohen seemed to have agreed with her decision.

Meanwhile, Williams also told E! News that there are a lot of things that was edited out during her vegan dinner party that was featured in the recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

According to Williams, there were a lot of things that happened during that dinner, but they had to cut it out because it was very long.

When asked what was missing in the episode, Williams said: "Cynthia [Bailey] and I definitely went more into how she felt about everybody discussing Will and, you know, that I added to what the other girls were saying and basically saying the same things that everybody was saying."

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 every Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.