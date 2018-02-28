Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The ladies posed for the promotional image for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

NeNe Leakes claimed that most of her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-stars should be fired from the show.

Speaking with E! News after Sunday night's explosive episode, the feisty reality star said that she will give some of her castmates the eviction notices if she will be the one to make the decision.

"Honey, I don't have an executive seat at Bravo, but if I did, half of this cast would be gone," Leakes said in the interview. "Trust me. I would not have them here working."

The statements came after the fight that erupted between Porsha Williams and Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton in Barcelona, Spain which was featured in the recently aired episode. Hampton happens to be Leakes' close friend, which is why she wants her to become a regular housewife instead of the others.

According to Leakes, Hampton deserves a spot in the show even if the others do not like her. "Marlo's super funny, she's a great addition to the show. I don't care if she has a peach, if she stays a friend of the show, she's being seen a lot. I think she's OK. But I thought she deserved it," she also said.

Though she did not reveal who among the current regular housewives should be booted out, her statements might be pertaining to Williams and Kim Zolciak-Biermann since she had a falling out with both ladies in the past.

While Leakes seemed to take Hampton's side, new housewife Eva Marcille seemed to empathize more with Williams during the ladies' heated argument over dinner at their Spanish getaway. "I think that Porsha was definitely being provoked. You can't continue to poke a bear and then get mad at the reaction," she said in an interview with Bravo TV.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" every Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.