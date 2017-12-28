(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) Promo photo for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Tea will be served when "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 returns next year.

Titled "A Mad Tea Party," the show's next episode will see Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker deal with issues in their restaurant. The duo begins searching for a new general manager who can help turn things around at the Old Lady Gang.

Elsewhere, Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey team up to literally serve tea to Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes. They will attempt to bring the two estranged friends together and hopefully rekindle their close relationship. It remains to be seen if the twosome would be willing to put their past behind them.

Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield, on the other hand, are busy with the production of their new PSA against domestic violence. On the day of the shoot, an unexpected setback almost shuts the entire production down.

In other news, Eva Marcille recently rang in the holidays with a sparkling ring in her finger. The model and actress, who appears on "RHOA's" 10th season, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to announce her engagement to beau Mike Sterling. Eva was all smiles as she showed off her huge diamond engagement ring in a selfie.

Reports point out that 2017 has been a year filled with good news for Eva. Earlier this fall, it was confirmed that she would be part of "RHOA" season 10 as a friend of the Housewives. She also shared that she was expecting her second baby in late November.

Eva shared the big news on Instagram with a photo of her first child, Marley, and her boyfriend. "We're Expecting!!!!! 5 months in and we couldn't be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick," she wrote in the caption.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 returns Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.