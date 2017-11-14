'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kenya Moore Is Afraid of Getting Divorced

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

The latest episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" saw Kenya Moore break down in tears due to marital issues. In episode 12, the former Miss USA cried over the pressures she and her husband Marc Daly had been under since they got married.

Since Moore and Daly tied the knot, Moore has tried her best to keep their relationship in private. However, she revealed in a previous interview with People that at this point in her life, she's afraid she might get divorced again someday.

According to Moore, her husband couldn't handle the pressure of being in the spotlight. "They don't know me and everybody said he fought his mother and everybody for me. This pressure is too much. It's too much stuff going on. I don't wanna get divorced," she said.

Moore also told her producer Joye that she feels broken each time critical comments come her way. In a separate interview with the producer, Joye said, "It's become public fodder. She was just with this on. How the hell she married, did she pay him? He did not sign up for the crazy, he signed up for me!"

Moore also said she's affected by the fact that people don't seem to want to see her happy. According to her, she's been told so many times that she's not worthy of true love, and it scares her.

In the previous episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Moore told her friend and fellow Housewife Cynthia Bailey that her husband is not used to public scrutiny and media attention, so she feels like she needs to be his protector. She admitted that her Daly feels very overwhelmed by all the attention he's getting because he's a private person.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.