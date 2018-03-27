'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kenya Moore's Husband Finally Appeared

Bravo TV Featured in the image is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's husband, Marc Daly, finally appeared in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

In Sunday night's episode, the elusive husband of the reality star was finally seen on TV when he joined her at the premiere party held in honor of her domestic violence PSA.

Moore could not hide her surprise to see her husband during the event. She earlier told her castmates, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield, that he will not be able to attend the party because he was staying in New York City at that time to run his restaurant as reported by People.

But as she introduced her PSA through a speech, her husband suddenly arrived in the venue. "He fooled me!" Moore said during the episode. "Clearly he knows how to book his own travel. I think he wanted to make a grand entrance and that's what he did," she added.

She also told Bravo that she was deeply touched to see her husband support her during the launch of her PSA as well as the other important events in her life. "When my grandmother passed, he was standing by my side. When I'm working on Kenya Moore Hair Care or any of my other businesses, he gives me invaluable business advice. And when I dream, he encourages me to dream even bigger," she said.

Moore's co-stars were equally happy for her, especially her closest friend, Cynthia Bailey. She told the fans of the series that she was very happy to finally meet Daly. "He's kind of sexy. Kenya got a fine husband. Now that the Marc Daly mystery is solved, the haters can just shut up," Bailey stated.

But not everyone showed their support for Moore during that time. When asked if they believed that Daly and Moore's love is real, NeNe Leakes said that her co-star appears to be really head over heels with her husband. On the other hand, Whitfield stated, "I don't know if he's her real husband, but he is real."

Meanwhile, Whitfield asked her social media followers for advice regarding her sick Yorkshire Terrier named Max.

In February, the reality star shared that her fur baby accidentally ate a box of chocolates. It caused him multiple trips to the vet. But on Saturday, Whitfield revealed that Max acquired a number of permanent health conditions because of the accident.

"Max has been diagnosed with diabetes, pancreatitis and kidney failure, all from accidentally eating chocolate," she wrote in the caption of Max's photo on Instagram.

Because of his conditions, Max could no longer eat. This prompted her to ask her followers for tips regarding the proper care of dogs with diabetes. She also asked for recommendations about how to properly take care of diabetic dogs, the type of food that they can eat, and how they can cope with the situation.

Whitfield also claimed that she needs all the positive thoughts to help take care of her precious fur baby.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.