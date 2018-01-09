'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kim and NeNe Meet at Shereé's in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes have a sit-down on the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Titled "The Peaches of Wrath," next week's episode will see Shereé Whitfield invite Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann over for dinner. Things take a surprising turn when the feuding stars have a sit-down about their issues. Whitfield also receives some good news about her boyfriend, while Cynthia Bailey deals with criticism concerning her interest in Will.

Meanwhile, Porsha Williams gets an offer that could propel her career into a new direction. Leakes has had it with everyone's concern about her problems with Williams, so she gathers all the Housewives to discuss all the other issues they have with each other.

Sunday's episode explored chatter about Whitfield's man, who is currently behind bars. It also saw Whitfield talking about Leakes' mugshot after she learned that Leakes called her beau a "con artist."

Leakes responded to the mugshot issue when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Sunday. When asked about how she feels about what Whitfield said, the Bravo celebrity seemed unfazed.

"I really don't care about Shereé bringing up a mugshot," she told Cohen, before diving more into the subject. "... A mug shot does not equal to 10 years in prison for doing a Poni scheme."

On Monday, Leakes spoke to Too Fab and suggested that certain cast members should be axed from the series to make things more interesting. According to the 50-year-old, it would be much better if the series dropped two Housewives to make way for new ones and shake things up. She did not, however, reveal which of the ladies she'd like to get booted off.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.