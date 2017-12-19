Bravo Sheree Whitfield posed with her co-stars from Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Sheree Whitfield made a highly emotional confession in the previous episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

In Sunday night's instalment, Whitfield finally opened up about the abuses that she experienced from her ex-husband Bob Whitfield in front of their children.

The alleged abuse was first discussed in the show's previous season, when Bob talked about their rumoured violent past during the time of the ladies' trip in Maui, Hawaii. Sheree also discussed it during the second part of the season 9 reunion, when she confirmed that she had been verbally and emotionally abused by her estranged husband. She also claimed that the two of them had several instances of "physical altercations."

But for the first time, Bob and Sheree's kids Kairo and Kaleigh and her daughter from a previous relationship Tierra Fuller finally had the first-hand information about the alleged abuse.

The 47-year-old reality star explained that she decided to keep her silence about the domestic abuse because she did not want them to know what was going on. "You know, I just kind of kept you guys away from, didn't let you guys know what was going on. I just put on a happy face, but it was very toxic," the mother-of-three said during the episode as reported by People.

The kids were in shocked when their mother gave them the details of the abuse, nut Sheree claimed that she has no intentions of changing her children's perception of their father.

Meanwhile, Sheree and her co-star Kenya Moore will become an unlikely pair as they work together to come up with a public service announcement against domestic violence in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 based on the synopsis that was shared by Bravo. However, the duo will experience several surprising setbacks during the day of their shoot which almost shut it down. But can the ladies manage to overcome the obstacles?

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.