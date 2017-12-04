Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The main cast of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

This week's feud between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams will have a major effect in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Bravo released the synopsis for episode 6 titled "All Aboard the Shady Express," saying that Sheree Whitfield will be afraid that her scheduled "healing" trip to San Francisco will not be successful after the major debacle between her co-stars.

In this season's fifth episode, Leakes and Williams launched an all-out war against each other when the ladies met up for dinner in San Francisco. Williams was reportedly furious because she was not invited to Leakes' party. The two threw a lot of expletives against each other, but Leakes claimed that she never tried to get Williams fired from the show.

Because of this fight, Whitfield's dream of having a relaxing time in SanFo might not happen after all.

On the other hand, the upcoming episode will also show that the ladies will unite despite the ongoing feud to give Kenya Moore and her new husband Marc Daly a wedding celebration.

It can be remembered that Moore and Daly surprised everyone when they tied the knot at a private resort in St. Lucia in June without telling anyone. This is why her co-stars will give her a party to celebrate their union.

But despite the festive mood, the episode will still introduce another drama after Leakes drop an explosive revelation about Whitfield's new man. The latter gushed about him in the previous episode, saying that she and her new boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams have been constantly talking on the phone for a while. Yet it seems like a new information from her co-star could dampen the 47-year-old's high spirits.

Also, the episode will feature Williams' attempt to reconnect with her friend-turned-enemy, Kandi Burruss.

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT.