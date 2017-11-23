'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10, Episode 4 News: NeNe and Kim's Feud Begins

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Instagram/neneleakes) Nene Leakes.

When "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 returns with a new episode next week, fans will learn how the NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann feud began.

Those who have been following the stars outside of the reality series would know that the two got in a massive word of war last month that involved Leakes calling Zolciak-Biermann's daughter "racist trash" among many other harsh words.

It stemmed from a video shared on Snapchat by the latter's daughter Brielle, who appeared to be disgusted by a bug she found in the bathroom of Leakes' home.

How the mother and daughter got there is through a soiree Leakes prepared to welcome her friends to the new house, which fans will see unfold in "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, episode 4 titled "All White Never Forget Showdown."

Zolciak-Biermann shows up to the party, as the synopsis suggested. In their heated exchange in social media, she explained that she was invited, but Leakes said she was not.

Those who follow Leakes on social media would know that she just went off on the younger Zolciak-Biermann, saying:

We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—! Please know I will get. You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t—s and fake ass because you will never be [Kylie Jenner]. Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.

Brielle defended herself by saying that she just saw a roach in her home, and is not calling Leakes one. Her mother, on the other hand, provided a lengthier explanation and a screenshot of her conversation with her daughter about the video. If this drama is anything to by, things are about get extremely intense next week in the series.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, episode 4 will also continue to show Kandi's struggle as she searches for a new batch of employees for her business.

Porsha, on the other hand, makes an effort to make things right with her family. Tension is rising between her and her sister Lauren as they try to figure out how to run their business together and be compensated for what they contribute.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10, episode 4, "All White Never Forget Showdown" airs Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.