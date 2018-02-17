'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 News: Porsha Williams Hints Explosive Barcelona Trip

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The cast members of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

Porsha Williams dropped major details about what went down during their Barcelona trip in the next episode of "The Real Housewives" season 10.

Speaking with E! News, Williams revealed that a lot of things happened during their getaway in the Spanish city.

"Barcelona is crazy. For many, many different reasons that everybody will see. But it was a great experience," Williams said. "You'll definitely see us having a good time. You'll definitely see us acting up. You'll definitely see us acting out of character, OK? In kinky ways and in fun ways. And in naughty ways."

Williams also said that fans will discover how she decided about her troubled friendships with her co-stars NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss. "This relationship is where it's going to be and I'm done with it or this relationship, I'm going to move forward," she also stated. "Whereas before, they were kind of in limbo. But when I leave this trip, I know pretty much where I stand with most people."

While she did not reveal who among the two women will be her friend again, she previously let it slip in an interview with "Watch What Happens Live" that she does not enjoy fighting with Leakes on the show.

She also hinted that the episode will showcase another epic fight between Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. According to Williams, the war between the two can be considered to be very epic.

Meanwhile, Bravo also revealed that the trip in Barcelona had a bumpy start when Cynthia Bailey cornered Williams and friend of housemates Eva Marcille about their revelation involving her beau Will Jones. On the other hand, the ladies also complained about Bailey's hosting duties after they saw the villa where they stayed in Barcelona.

But the fights will not end there. According to the synopsis for the episode called "Livin' La Villa Loca," Burruss had a heated argument with Marlo Hampton during a group dinner.

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. EST.