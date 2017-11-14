'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 News: The Ladies Wear Their Best Disco Looks in Episode 3

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

The ladies get on the soul train in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Titled "Chateau Get Down," next week's episode will see Sheree Whitfield turn the entire Chateau into a disco place. Things take an unexpected turn when the party planner suddenly leaves her in a tight spot. Porsha Williams sticks to her family after losing a dear friend, but is surprised by accusations from her own sister.

Following a family emergency, NeNe Leakes finds herself left at home on her own to fend for herself. Kenya Moore struggles to find new ways to connect with her spouse, while Cynthia Bailey has a new man in her life.

In the previous episode, Moore opened up to Bailey about her marriage with Marc Daly. The former model broke down as she talked about her fears concerning her relationship with the New York City-based businessman. Aside from their long-distance relationship, Moore said Daly was not enjoying the attention he had received since they tied the knot earlier this year.

Later in the episode, she cried to one of the show's producers because it seems everyone was bothering her and her new husband. She went on to say that people from Daly's past have been reaching out to him and making false claims about her.

"This is really just f—— with him," Moore told the producer in tears. "He can't even sleep, he's not eating. He's got ex-girlfriends sending him things about me from 25 years ago [about] some famous guy I dated. Like, what does it have to do with now?"

She added, "This pressure is too much. It's too much stuff going on. I don't wanna get divorced."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.