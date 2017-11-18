'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Gets IVF Treatment in Barbados

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Kenya Moore is putting in the time and effort to have a baby, even if it means resorting to a nontraditional way.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been spotted down in the Caribbean earlier this week where she is reportedly undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. Moore was photographed entering a building where the well-known Barbados Fertility Center is located.

Sources close to the former pageant queen confirmed to TMZ that she is indeed going through IVF. Moore went to the facility solo but she was eventually joined by husband Marc Daly on Friday. They will both be in Barbados for a couple of weeks as Moore continues her treatment. Although no camera crews for her reality program were in sight, Moore will be discussing her journey in the reunion episode that will be filmed early 2018.

The 46-year-old's latest trip suggests her marital issues has been resolved. Sunday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" saw Moore get emotional as she talked about her fears of having a failed marriage.

Tears flowed as Moore discussed the struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship with her spouse. She also explained the difficult adjustments she and Daly had to make because of their completely different careers. Moore has a celebrity status, while Daly — a businessman based in New York City — prefers to stay away from the limelight.

The Bravo celebrity has always been vocal about her plans of becoming a mother someday. After marrying Daly in in St. Lucia in June, Moore said her next goal is to have her own baby. "I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we'll see. Fingers crossed!" she told Us Weekly.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.