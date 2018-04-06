Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 8

Fans could expect to see an all-out war between the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 reunion episode.

A source shared with Radar Online to reveal what happened during the filming of the upcoming reunion episode that was taped in Los Angeles on March 27. According to the source, the drama got very intense which caused the filming to last the entire day.

The source reportedly claimed that new housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave had a major fighting match with castmate Dorit Kemsley. "They were pretty much non-stop fighting the entire time," the insider stated.

Fans could remember that the animosity between the castmates began when Kemsley made Arroyave wait for over an hour for a scheduled meetup at a restaurant because she was out having drinks. This left a bad impression on Arroyave, who happens to be an accountability coach.

The two also had another fight during the surprise party thrown by Kemsley for her husband Paul, where Kemsley called John Mellencamp's daughter a "psycho."

According to the insider, the ladies looked back on all their fights this season during the taping for the reunion special. It also made them appear like they do not like each other.

However, aside from Kemsley, Mellencamp also had a major fight with their other outspoken castmate Erika Girardi. According to the source, the two ladies are still not in a good place, and it proved that the friendship that they developed are already strained.

Other details about the reunion episode remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, the previous episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" showed that Kemsley caused more drama and sparked a fight between best pals Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards.

The incident happened during the luxurious dinner hosted by their other co-star Erika Girardi in Berlin. During that time, Kemsley opted to look back on an old issue and decided to blame Richards for telling on her when she called Vanderpump needy.

When Vanderpump opted to take Kemsley's side, Richards became furious with her long-time best friend. "Kyle's acting like a petulant child," Vanderpump said in front of the camera during the previous episode. "I love her, but come on. I just want her to see Dorit's side," she added.

The incident turned worse when Kemsley involved Richards in the controversial "pantygate" incident that put Erika Girardi in the spotlight last season. Both Girardi and Richards could not understand why Kemsley decided to do that, but Richards became pissed once again because Vanderpump chose to take her side again.

"I've come to expect this from [Kemsley] but what I don't expect is for Lisa Vanderpump to continuously not have my back and speak up for what is right," Richards also said.

However, Vanderpump and Kemsley managed to patch things up before the end of the episode, when the former reassured the latter that she will always have her back.

On the other hand, the ladies' trip in Berlin will continue in the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8. But instead of a fun-filled trip, the ladies will still have some problems with each other.

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 on Tuesday, April 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.