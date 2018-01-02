(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

After being a victim of burglary, Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky spoke up about the incident.

In an Instagram post featuring a series of photos, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's spouse talked about the burglary for the first time. "2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can't steal your memories or your love," Umansky wrote in the caption of his social media post.

According to TMZ, Richards' house in Encino, California was broken into on Dec. 27. The family was having a vacation in Aspen, Colorado when the suspects entered their home. Burglars broke one window and stole over $1 million in jewelry, alongside $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky. All of the reality star's jewelries were also taken, except for those she brought during their trip.

High-end bags, including Chanel and Hermes Birkin, were taken as well. One of the most valued items that were stolen was Richards' gold wedding band with the inscription "Mauricio forever."

While the house has a high-tech security system in place, it was not turned on due to a misunderstanding. This allowed the burglars to easily get in and out of the mansion without anybody noticing. They allegedly used a ladder to climb a balcony and specifically targeted the couple's closets in their master bedroom. Unfortunately, security cameras were not turned on because of renovations that were being done in the mansion.

The Bravo series returns from its holiday break tonight with an episode titled "Bad Guys." In the episode, Erika Girardi is forced to revisit her past as she works on her memoir. She also gets emotional when her relationship about her father is brought up.

Lisa Vanderpump teams up with PK to organize a special birthday bash for Dorit Kemsley, while one unlikely guest at the event gives a speech. Kyle takes a trip with her family to Croatia, as Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave questions Dori's character.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.