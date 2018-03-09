'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Casting News: Two New Women To Join Season 9's Drama

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is expected to return for season 9 without Siggy Flicker.

Bravo reportedly found two new women to add more spice for the next season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Radar Online revealed that the long-running reality show tapped two new additions to film with the current cast of the show.

According to the report, the wife of a popular New York plastic surgeon Jennifer Aydin and blogger Jacqueline Goldschneider are currently "test filming" for the new season.

The report mentioned that Dr. Bill Aydin's wife, who loves to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle on social media, is a close friend of former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kathy Wakile. Fans of the series know that Wakile had a falling off with her cousin and co-star Teresa Giudice.

"Jennifer and Kathy are friends, and she pretty much knows all of the other ladies. So, she could really bring the drama the show needs," a source reportedly told the online tabloid.

On the other hand, Goldscheider could possibly add more drama in the mix since she wrote about former cast members Jacqueline and Chris Laurita.

The casting news could mean that the production for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season will finally push through after the network put it on hold when Siggy Flicker announced her resignation from the show. Yet they seemed to have a concrete plan for the show's upcoming season.

"Filming starts on March 19, and producers plan to have the new ladies in place by then," a source reportedly stated.

Page Six also reported the same release date of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." According to the report, the series is expected to start filming in the next two weeks with Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga as part of the cast.

The report also mentioned that Danielle Staub might also be promoted to become a regular housewife as well.

Bravo has yet to confirm the casting rumors at the moment.