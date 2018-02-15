'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' in Danger Of Cancellation Due To Failed Test Filming?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Is this the end of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey?"

RadarOnline revealed that the New Jersey franchise of Bravo's long-running reality series may have to say goodbye after the new woman who was supposed to join the cast did not pass the test filming.

According to the report, the producers of the show were having a hard time finding a new housewife who will join the series after Siggy Flicker decided to quit at the end of season 8.

The report also claimed that the producers are hoping to find a rich, New Jersey-born woman who can be at par with the other "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast including Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs. However, no one can fill in the spot.

"A new woman was test filming with the ladies, like a try-out, but she didn't work," the source reportedly said. "They have tried out a few women, but none of them are working. Production is completely held up."

The source also claimed that the filming was supposed to start on Feb. 1, but they had to delay it until March since they still have to complete the cast lineup. This reportedly does not sit well with the show's producers.

The current cast is also said to be instructed to change the structure of the show since the previous season was filled with non-stop bickering.

"The pressure to change the show is resting with all of the ladies this time," the source also said. "Producers are still threatening to cancel the show for good if nothing works out."

This means that the ladies of the series must do everything that they can to make sure that their show stays afloat like behaving properly to avoid unnecessary confrontations.

Bravo has yet to comment on the rumors regarding the possible "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cancellation.