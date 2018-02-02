(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey) The ladies of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Danielle Staub is now an engaged woman.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Danielle's boyfriend Marty Caffrey finally popped the question. His proposal was all caught on camera, and Danielle's co-stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were there to witness the special moment.

Danielle appeared genuinely shocked when it happened, but she eventually said "yes." Margaret and Teresa, on the other hand, broke down in tears as they saw their friend get engaged to the man she deeply loves.

The Bravo celebrity and her beau have been in a relationship since April 2016. Through an Instagram post, Danielle offered a romantic message for Caffrey when they celebrated their first anniversary together.

"Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie ... you are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life ... #happyoneyear," she wrote in the caption.

Danielle's engagement was not the only touching moment for Teresa during the episode. While on vacation in Puerto Rico with her four daughters — Gia, 17, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — the reality star received a letter from her husband Joe, who is currently serving time in prison.

"Hey babe. Can't wait till this is over," Teresa read from Joe's handwritten note. "Time is flying. Hope it stops once I get out. Feels like yesterday we were at Audriana's age. Crazy now we're almost 50. Ugh."

He also encouraged Teresa to "stay strong" for their kids as they go through a difficult time. "Keep it together. I'll be out before you know it," Joe added. "We have four great kids and I have you, which keeps me going in here. This place sucks. They bore you to death. Can't wait to come home. Love you."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 9 is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.