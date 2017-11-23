'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker Confront Teresa Giudice in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The ladies discuss their personal issues on the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8.

Titled "Walking on Broken Glass," next week's episode will see the Housewives open up about their problems at Siggy Flicker's retreat. Margaret Josephs shares her relationship struggles with her stepchildren while Teresa Giudice talks about the resentment she feels toward her husband Joe.

Giudice later seeks advice from Flicker regarding her new book as Dolores Catania makes plans to organize a charity event back in Jersey. While Josephs and Melissa Gorga plan for a fun surprise, tension fills the room when Giudice is confronted by Catania and Flicker about a nasty rumor they learned from Kim DePaola.

On Wednesday, Giudice took to Instagram to share a slideshow of her photos with her loved ones. She looked back at the major events in her life this year and she reflected on why she is feeling grateful ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"This has undoubtedly been the hardest year of my life," she wrote in the caption. "But as we take a look back & reflect on this year, I'm so thankful to have four beautiful healthy happy daughters, my father's health, to be able to be surrounded by family and friends who have become family."

Giudice has been raising her daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 since Joe entered prison in March 2016 for fraud charges.

Authorities recently confirmed that Joe is being transferred to a prison where he will be able to receive a deportation hearing. News of his move comes after he went to court to challenge the treatment he has been receiving at Federal Correctional Institute Fort Dix, New Jersey.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.