(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey) Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The ladies are back to reality in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8.

Titled "Ain't No Misbehaving," next week's episode will see the group successfully head back to Jersey in one piece. In preparation for her next book, Teresa Giudice dresses up and models in a photo shoot. Dolores Catania, on the other hand, accompanies her son Frankie on his college tour.

Later, the Gorgas make last-minute arrangement for the opening of their restaurant. Things start to heat up when Melissa Gorga and Teresa go head-to-head over a business-related matter. Elsewhere, Danielle Staub finally receives the closure she's been wanting for over nine years.

On Friday, Bravo confirmed that Siggy Flicker has left the franchise. The news comes after the reality star got involved with several arguments with fellow Housewife Margaret Josephs in the series. She had been in the show for two seasons.

The conflict between the co-stars is believed to have stemmed from Margaret's Hitler comment in one episode. Their heated exchange happened during a disastrous group dinner while the ladies were on an Italian trip. Siggy even called her "liar and thief," slamming producers for showing support for Margaret after the incident.

"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,'" said Siggy in a press statement. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret."

As for her future plans, Siggy said, "At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

While Siggy will still appear in the upcoming season 8 reunion episode, she will no longer be part of the show beyond that.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.