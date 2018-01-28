Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The current cast of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Recently, there have been speculations that suggest Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita could be returning to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and Teresa Giudice had some strong words about it.

For the most part, Manzo and Laurita have the same length of stay as main cast members of the reality show from seasons 1 to 5. Since then, Manzo has yet to make her comeback even as another cast's friend or a guest while Laurita returned as a main star in season 7.

Now, reports suggest that both cast members could return in season 8. However, Giudice is not very welcoming about this possibility to say the least.

In an interview with E! News, Giudice commented that if both Manzo and Laurita were to return, the main reason for it was "because they need the money."

"But, I mean, whatever, bring it on. I could give two s**** if they come back. Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They're both evil people and I really don't want anything to do with evil people. I don't, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will," Giudice added.

Giudice's comments did not stop there. The reality star, who has been a main cast member of the show for all eight seasons, implied that Manzo had faked being on good terms with her family to provide good show content, adding that her former co-star was a "money hungry b****."

The latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" featured a reunion among the cast members in a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen. As expected, having Giudice and Kim D. in the same room resulted in some intense drama.

As Kim D. shared that her previous charity show had only raised $3,000 for the beneficiary, Giudice immediately jumped in to accuse her of keeping part of the money for herself.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.