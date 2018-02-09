'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Teresa Giudice to be Danielle Staub's Matron of Honor

REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz Teresa Giudice, 41, and her husband Giuseppe ''Joe'' Giudice, 43, leave the federal court in Newark, New Jersey August 14, 2013.

Teresa Giudice will have a special role in Danielle Staub's wedding.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star will serve as her fellow cast member's matron of honor. According to Teresa, Danielle personally asked her to be part of the special occasion.

"Yeah, she asked me to be her maid of honor," Teresa said on The Daily Dish podcast. Teresa will serve as matron of honor, alongside Danielle's two daughters who will be maids of honor. Although three maids/matrons of honor may appear to be a lot, Teresa pointed out that Danielle is preparing for a big wedding.

She added, "Yeah, I heard that the bridal party is huge."

Other members of the entourage are Bravo celebrities Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, who will both be bridesmaids.

As previously announced, Danielle is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Matt Caffrey. The proposal was featured in a "RHONJ" episode that aired in late January. The ring Caffrey chose was a round cut diamond with an eternity band, which perfectly represents their love for each other.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that "RHONJ" is in danger of being canceled by Bravo. A source recently told Radar Online that filming was scheduled to begin on Feb. 1, but "nothing has happened."

News of the reality show's latest hiccup comes almost two months after Siggy Flicker's exit was announced. The insider went on to say that producers are still looking for a replacement for Siggy, so production had to be put on hold. Producers are also allegedly "threatening to cancel the whole show" if they can't find a new cast member who will take over Siggy's spot.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 9 is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.