'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Teresa Giudice's Husband Joe Relocates to Pennsylvania Prison

Teresa Giudice's husband Joe is moving out of his New Jersey prison to be transferred into one in Pennsylvania.

The former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is being relocated to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, according to court documents. A specific timeline for the transfer is still not clear, but Joe will reportedly be moving soon.

News of Joe's move comes following his claims that he has no access to an alcohol abuse treatment program in his current prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Although the said program could take one year off his 41-month sentence, the father of four is allegedly being barred from participating in one because he is not a U.S. citizen.

Joe, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges in 2014. He then began his 41-month jail sentence at FCI Fort Dix in March 2016. Teresa, also 45, served over 11 months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut in 2015 after pleading guilty to the same charges. When she was behind bars, Joe served as a solo parent to their children.

Teresa and Joe tied the knot in 1999. They are parents to four daughters — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8. In October, Teresa opened up about her struggles being a single mother to her four kids while Joe serves time behind bars. Despite her busy schedule, the Bravo celebrity said she always tries to spend more time with her spouse.

"We see him as much as we can," the reality star told PEOPLE. "Their [extracurricular] activities come first ... then work, that's really important for me, I need to work. So I would say we go see him once every two weeks, once every three weeks. It depends on the schedule."

