'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Update: Margaret Apologizes to Siggy in Episode 11

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey Promotional image for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

The upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 will see Margaret attempting to apologize to Siggy.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Fauxpology," states that the girls will still be enjoying their time in Italy. However, their amusement will be interrupted by drama once again.

Margaret will try to fix things with Siggy, but it does not seem like it will go well. Siggy will not be open to forgiving Margaret, which will cause Teresa to step in and try to convince her to reconsider. Margaret, on the other hand, will work on her shoe line with the help of Danielle. Together, they will head to the shoe factory.

Dolores and Melissa will also get their fair share of screen time, as the two ladies have a heart to heart talk. Finally, back in New Jersey, Joe will check up on the Guidice children.

Two sneak peeks into the new episode have also been released. The first one shows Siggy and Teresa walking the streets of Milan. By the looks of it, Dolores and Melissa are not the only ones who will have a sincere talk. Teresa opens up about losing her mom and how much she misses her. Siggy points out to her that there is a bright side to when Teresa was away because it gave her mother an opportunity to bond with the Guidice kids.

The second sneak peek shows the housewives having dinner together. Siggy recalls how she felt when Margaret used the word "Hitler" against her, saying that it is her trigger word. Teresa can relate and says that her own trigger word is "jail." She explains that she does not want to be associated with that word or let it define who she is. Margaret comes to realize that she was in the wrong and apologizes to Siggy, saying that she did not intend to hurt her in that way. It does seem like Margaret is being sincere, but the clip cuts off before Siggy's true reaction to the apology is shown.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.