'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Updates: Margaret Josephs Denies Show's Cancellation

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Bravo is still silent about the fate of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." But cast member Margaret Josephs seemed to have the answer for the future of the show.

Speaking with Domenick Nati for "The Domenick Nati Show," Joseph revealed that the long-running reality franchise is still safe from the chopping block.

"[RHONJ] is not in jeopardy of being canceled, but we have not started filming yet," she told the podcast host. "We will be filming soon, so not to worry, we are definitely coming back."

This means that she and her co-stars Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Danielle Staub will film the episodes for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 9 in the coming days.

However, Josephs did not mention who will replace her other co-star Siggy Flicker, who announced her departure from the reality series in December.

Flicker revealed in her statement that was reported by Bravo's The Daily Dish in January that she opted to leave the show to focus on raising her family and growing business. She also claimed that she has several exciting new projects up ahead.

But according to Josephs, Flicker might be bluffing about the part where she said that she has some projects up her sleeve soon. "It's the last America will ever hear of her," Josephs stated. "I mean she'll fade out. Maybe she'll go to Boca, have a pina colada."

The reality star also said that it would be hard to imagine herself being friends with Flicker again after they had a falling out in the reality series because she believes that the latter was not sincere during her apology in the past, especially after Flicker accused her of being anti-Semetic.

The network has yet to confirm if they are still calling for another return of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." But if they do, the reality show might come back sometime in the later part of 2018.