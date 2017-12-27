'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Updates: Siggy Flicker Quits The Show

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey The ladies of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

After two seasons, Siggy Flicker announced that he will no longer return for another installment of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

In a statement that was released through Bravo's The Daily Dish, Flicker revealed that she decided to end her stint at the long-running reality show after season 8.

"I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret," Flicker stated. "At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Flicker claimed that the current season is too tense for her. "I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because, at the end of the day, everyone's goal should be ... to be happy. And there is nothing more than I love than myself, my husband and my family too much for them to be unhappy and for me to be unhappy," she also said.

The professional matchmaker first appeared in the show during its seventh season when she was introduced by Jacqueline Laurita. She got involved in a lot of clashes during her stint, including the one with season 8's new housewife Margaret Josephs, which led her to compare the newbie to Adolf Hitler.

As seen in one of the episodes this season, Flicker and Josephs already tried to put their past arguments behind when the former apologized to the latter. However, Josephs appeared to believe that the apology was forced. But she seemed contented that their conflict appeared to be resolved for now.

She and Dolores Catania were also involved in a spat with other housewives Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga due to their involvement in Kim D.'s charity fashion show.

Flicker is still expected to appear in the show's reunion special.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT.