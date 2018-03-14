'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Andy Cohen Denies 'Cruise From Hell'

Facebook/RHNYC The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Bravo host and franchise executive producer Andy Cohen clarified that the rumored "cruise from hell" of the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" did not actually happen.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the set of his other show "Love Connection," Cohen said that most of the details that came out in public about the cast's boat trip in Colombia are not true.

"They did have a squirrelly boat trip, but there was no fire. The boat didn't sink. I mean, it's been grossly misrepresented," the host stated.

Earlier reports claimed that the cast of the reality series, including Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer were asked to ride a boat during their trip. But the supposedly recreational activity turned horribly wrong when its engine reportedly got on fire, it missed one of its anchor, and it almost sink because the water managed to get inside and flood the vessel.

But aside from the from clarifying the false reports, Cohen also teased that the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" will feature a lot of interesting storyline.

"There's some, you know, Bethenny and Carole friendship has really changed, and Luann has an incredible story arc from beginning to end," he also said. "She begins the season having just split from Tom [D'Agostino], winds up getting arrested in the middle the season, quitting alcohol and just -- it's incredible to see what happens there."

Meanwhile, another report from Radar Online claimed that Frankel is on the verge of quitting the show.

A source reportedly claimed that the producers currently wants her gone after she threatens to leave the series for several years already. The source also mentioned that all her cast members will not object if she leaves because they are tired of her bad attitude.

However, the report also claimed that Frankel might be using the departure threats to ask more money from the network so she could consider staying in the show.

The new season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST.