'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Carole Radziwill Among Celebrities Who Finished Recent NYC Marathon

Facebook/rhnyc Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of New York City"

"The Real Housewives of New York" star Carole Radziwill was one of the many celebrities who joined and finished the city's recently held running marathon.

Radziwill, runner #10007 in the race, joined the 26-mile run and finished in six hours, 42 minutes, and six seconds, as shown in the reality star's results page on the TCS New York Marathon website.

Before being part of "The Real Housewives of New York City's" cast, Radziwill was known for being an author and a journalist. She joined the hit Bravo TV reality show franchise in its fifth season that premiered in 2012 and has been a main cast member since.

In a report by Bravo TV, Radziwill's finish after her 26-mile run was said to be a product of several months of training. While preparing hours before the race started on Sunday morning, she shared various Snapchat photos and videos of other personalities she encountered who had joined the race as well. These included Olympic runner Roberto Mandje and Tiki Barber.

The star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" also posted photos of her friends who came out on the streets to support her, including Eric Goldie, Adam Kenworthy, and Tinsley Mortimer. As expected, her family was also present with their own sign that held written support messages for Radziwill.

Bravo TV added that, ironically, Radziwill had always expressed how she did not like to exercise. However, the reality star and author told Runner's World in a previous phone interview: "As I got into my 50s, I didn't feel as strong as I did in previous decades." She added: "I've never been one to just go to the gym and exercise, so I needed a goal."

"I thought, 'If I can run a mile in 10 minutes, I'll be able to finish the marathon.' Mentally, I have a 100 percent clear mind. Physically, it's a little harder," Radziwill explained.

Other celebrities who joined the NYC marathon include supermodel Karlie Kloss and comedian Kevin Hart.

Meanwhile, after finishing the marathon, Radziwill shared a photo of her medal on Instagram and said in the caption: "To everyone who followed my progress. Who left messages, DMs, tweets, I wouldn't have gotten this without your support & well wishes. Special thanks to my family, framily & friends who waited hours in the rain."