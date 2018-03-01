'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Jill Zarin Celebrates Late Husband's Birthday

Facebook/rhnyc Jill Zarin celebrated her late husband's birthday by dedicating a video and message to him on Instagram.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Jill Zarin honored the birthday of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, by reflecting on the impact and influence he had on people's lives including hers.

Jill celebrated what was supposed to be her husband's 72nd birthday last Tuesday, Feb. 27, by dedicating a video along with a message for him on Instagram.

Jill confessed that her post came a little late because she spent hours going through 50,000 photos of her and Bobby from the past 20 years.

"Bobby's birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did," Jill's post reads.

Jill shared that she and Bob went around the world and spent a lot of their time with friends and family in the process, but most importantly, they "loved each other till his last breath."

The Real Housewife also looked back on how generous Bobby was to people. She remembered that Bobby would offer to drive everyone to their homes even if it meant getting caught up in traffic for two hours.

Jill also talked about how Bob always had "an extra seat" at his table for any friend who needed their help.

"Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend," Jill said, capping off her message.

Meanwhile, Jill is considering of moving to Florida to cope with the passing away of Bobby last month, PEOPLE reports.

"I need some time alone without the pressure of a fast pace right now. I need to slow down and follow my heart. That's what Bobby would want for me," Jill explained.

She also said that moving to Florida will bring her closer to her friends and family, which is also what she needs right now.