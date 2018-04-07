Facebook/rhnyc The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' season 10

The season 10 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" just premiered this week, but it was already laden with several controversies.

In one of the clips during the season premiere, cast member Luann de Lesseps was seen attending a Halloween party looking like the iconic singer Diana Ross, complete with a white dress, a huge afro wig, and covered with a makeup that made her skin look darker.

While the costume was worn back in November, it was still tackled in this week's episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 10 when her co-star Carole Radziwill called the costume "tone deaf."

De Lesseps acknowledged the criticism and claimed that she was ready to handle more negative reactions from fans in the coming days. "I was being an impersonator for Halloween," de Lesseps stated in the episode as reported by Fox News. "I didn't mean to offend anyone by being Diana Ross for Halloween, it just didn't even kind of enter my mind," she added.

She also said that she was not worried about being criticized when she wore the costume, but it suddenly blew out of proportion.

Aside from her controversial costume, de Lesseps also addressed the other controversy that she recently got involved with when she arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication and felony of resisting an officer with violence in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 24.

According to the reality star, she decided to change her ways by checking herself into rehab to deal with all the issues that she had been experiencing during that time. "It was very embarrassing and all I can say is that it changed my life in such a way now. I just feel like so much more control and happier," she said in the episode.

On the other hand, the 52-year-old TV personality also talked about her failed marriage with Tom D'Agostino in the Bravo blog.

De Lesseps claimed that she was glad that her castmates were there for her during the time she was grieving the end of her marriage.

She also mentioned that she was initially hurt when Radziwill did not call her after her separation, but she said that her co-star apologized, and she accepted since she knew that she likes to keep her views to herself.

Dorinda Medley also warned her that D'Agostino is not the type of person who will change his ways just because he is married, which she should have taken into consideration.

However, she refuted the statements of Sonja Morgan that she is currently dating nonstop. According to de Lesseps, she is currently focused on taking care of her health and well-being by doing a lot of yoga and meditating.

She also said that she still believes in love.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the second episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" revealed that Morgan will drop hurtful accusations regarding Tinsley Mortimer's finances, while Medley will try to gain back her friendship with Morgan. On the other hand, Radziwill will join the New York City Marathon but she will notice that some people were not there to cheer her on.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 10 will be aired by Bravo on Wednesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. EDT.