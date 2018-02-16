'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal for Battery Case

Facebook/rhnyc Luann de Lesseps currently stars in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York."

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps rejected a plea deal on Wednesday regarding her drunken battery case that happened on Christmas Eve of 2017.

According to People, de Lesseps attended a hearing at the Palm Beach Country Court House in Florida, where she said she wants to continue with her case. The TV personality's lawyer reportedly waived off a speedy trial and opted to proceed with discovery.

"They said no when the state attorney offered a settlement in her case," said Mike Edmondson, executive assistant to Dave Aronberg, state attorney for the Fifteen Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County.

The reality star's representative, meantime, told People that the case is still ongoing and will resume after 60 days on April 13.

In early January, de Lesseps pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her after her drunken misconduct at Colony Hotel in Palm Beach on the early morning hours of Dec. 24.

According to a police report, a housekeeping staff was completing a turndown service for a room when a drunk de Lesseps entered with a man, who was later identified as someone he previously dated.

She allegedly refused to accept pleads to step out of the room, urging the staff to call for security, and later, police support. Instead of leaving the room, however, de Lesseps reportedly ran to lock herself in the bathroom.

This resulted to an altercation with one of the officers, whose forehead de Lesseps accidentally hit, while trying to slam the door.

The 52-year-old reality star faces a third-degree felony charge for resisting arrest, first-degree misdemeanor charge for trespassing on an occupied hotel room, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge for disorderly intoxication.

De Lesseps has since apologized via Twitter for the incident, explaining it was her first time in Palm Beach since her wedding with now ex-husband Tom D'Agostino and the trip brought up "buried emotions."