'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 10 News: First Official Trailer Released

Facebook/rhnyc Promo image for 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 10

The first look for the 10th year of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is finally released.

People posted the exclusive premiere of the upcoming season of Bravo's long-running Bravo reality show, where Luann de Lesseps, Bethanny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer were once again seen in the middle of endless dramas and controversies.

One of the things that was discussed in the trailer was the scandal involving de Lesseps during her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve last year. The former countess was charged with multiple cases, including disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, as well as battery on an officer, firefighter, and EMT. She pleaded not guilty to all the charges and opted to check herself in an alcohol treatment facility after her arrest.

In the trailer, de Lesseps can be seen grieving about the breakdown of her short marriage with ex-husband Tom D'Agostino. "Why did I have to get married?" she told her daughter while crying.

De Lesseps was also seen in the middle of an argument with one of her co-stars. Based on the trailer, she will accuse one of them of calling her a convict.

The trailer also showed an explosive shouting match between Medley and Morgan, where the former angrily told the latter that she should never compare the status of their married lives. "Don't you dare compare your f—— marriage to me burying my husband," Medley stated. "He left your ass!"

However, E! News noted that the trailer did not feature the life-threatening yacht ride that the ladies experienced during their Colombian trip. Because of the incident, Bravo launched an investigation to determine what went wrong during the trip. "The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation," the network's sportsperson stated.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" season 10 will air on Bravo on Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. EST.