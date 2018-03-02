'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 10 Returns with Drama, Tears and Regrets

Facebook/ rhnyc Promotional photo for season 10 of "The Real Housewives of New York City"

Fans of the Bravo reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" are excited for season 10 with the first-look trailer finally out. Longtime viewers are mostly looking forward to more Luann de Lesseps after the storm she had to endure in the previous months.

The 2-minute and 34-second video released by PEOPLE features all the stars including de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer sharing both happy and unhappy moments. The trailer shows all the housewives facing issues of their own as well as those they have against each other.

Morgan and Medley are seen going at it with the latter going all out on the former. Medley screams at Morgan's face and tells her not to compare her marriage with hers. Medley then launches with the harsh truth that he left Morgan. Despite the screaming, Medley is seen in the trailer struggling and telling Frankel, "I have a life now that's not the life I expected."

The highlight of the trailer is de Lesseps' arrest back in 2017 for battery and disorderly intoxication. It is also revealed in the video that someone on the show calls her a convict, making fans all the more excited for the season to start. The teaser also reveals a crying de Lesseps who tells her daughter, "Why did I have to get married?" Fans are also most likely to see de Lesseps closer to home after all the challenges she faced. The upcoming episodes will also show how the ladies spent their Holidays last year.

Fans of the reality show are looking forward to the premier episode to air on Apr. 4 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Season 9 of the show received mixed reviews and reactions from both fans and critics. The reunion episodes had their fair share of high and low ratings. The housewives and the entire crew of the show are hoping to generate more viewers and to keep things interesting for everyone.