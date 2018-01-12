(Photo: Facebook/rhnyc) Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Bethenny Frankel recently offered an update about her co-star Luann De Lesseps, who was arrested in Florida last month.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star spoke with E! News earlier this week during her denim line launch and discussed Luann's latest struggle. According to Frankel, she and De Lesseps have "been texting."

The Skinnygirl mogul added, "She's taking care of herself. She said she's in a good place, so you know like I said, we all have our flaws. Luann's no different. We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so ... but I'm sorry she's not here."

On Dec. 24, De Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours for attacking a police officer in Palm Beach — the same place where she tied the knot with ex-husband Tom D'Agostino almost a year ago.

She was charged with resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, disorderly intoxication and battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT. The Bravo celebrity has pleaded not guilty.

The altercation between De Lesseps and authorities reportedly began when she had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man. The police report indicated that they had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, but refused to leave. She allegedly kicked at least one officer and told them, "I'm going to kill you all."

Following the incident, De Lesseps released a statement saying the incident was the first time she visited Palm Beach since her wedding. She mentioned that "long-buried emotions" were brought up during her time there, and offered sincere apologies to anyone who might have been "offended" with her actions. The reality star added, "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 10 is expected to premiere this spring on Bravo. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.