'The Real Housewives of New York' Star Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty to Florida Arrest Charges

Luann de Lesseps has pleaded not guilty to charges related to her Dec. 24 arrest.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star has pleaded not guilty after being arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, according to reports. She entered her plea in the state on Friday, Dec. 29. De Lesseps' attorney has yet to give any further comment on the matter.

As previously reported, the Bravo celebrity shocked fans when she was taken into custody on Christmas Eve. She was apprehended on charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat against a public servant.

A police report on the incident notes de Lesseps snuck into a hotel room in Palm Beach with an unnamed man. Police offers asked her to exit the room but she refused and locked herself in the bathroom.

When she finally opened the door, the former countess reportedly shoved an officer and resisted arrest. She eventually "slipped out of her handcuffs" while riding a patrol car. Upon arriving at the police department, she was locked in a holding cell after she repeatedly said she was "going to f--king kill all of you" to the authorities.

Following the arrest, de Lesseps issued a statement and blamed her behavior on a flood of emotions. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," said the 52-year-old. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior."

Despite everything that has happened, she said she's looking forward to a "transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps divorced Tom D'Agostino Jr. in August after tying the knot in Palm Beach in December 2016. She is due to return in court on Jan. 25, 2018.