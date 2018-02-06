Facebook/rhnyc Promotional image for 'The Real Housewives of New York'

"The Real Housewives of New York" star Ramona Singer is being sued by an ex-employee.

According to The Blast, a former employee named Lisa Taubes has filed a lawsuit against Singer, alleging that she took part in an arrangement that the reality star carried out. The scheme involved getting Bravo to pay for Singer's clothes. These clothes, according to Taubes, were either returned or already owned by the star. Taubes also claims that Singer told her to give Bravo fake receipts.

"Defendants routinely instructed Plaintiff to engage in unethical practices by submitting false receipts to networks for reimbursement on clothes," the lawsuit claims. "Specifically, Defendants asked Ms. Taubes to purchase designer clothes for the filming of Ms. Singer's show, and instructed Plaintiff to submit receipts to Bravo Cable Network for reimbursement and then asked Ms. Taubes to return the clothes for refund."

Additionally, Taubes accuses Singer of compensating her significantly less than what she was owed. Taubes complained about this, and Singer's response was to fire her employee. The reality star then asked Taubes to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused. Singer then allegedly "shoved Ms. Taubes, grabbed Ms. Taubes handbag, and overturned the contents of the handbag in the lobby."

Taubes reportedly worked for "The Real Housewives of New York" star from January 2016 to December 2017. Her work involved doing marketing and branding for Singer, as well as her clothing company. As part of the lawsuit, Taubes is asking for the wages Singer purportedly owes her. In addition to that, Taubes is also seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

In other news, Luann de Lesseps has checked out of rehab and into another season of the Bravo reality series. According to E! News, de Lesseps spent 21 days at the facility before returning for filming. A source told the publication that the star is "in a good space" and "sounds amazing."

