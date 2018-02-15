'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Casting News: Peggy Sulahian Quits After Season 12

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The housewives of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

Another housewife will say goodbye to "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Peggy Sulahian, the latest housewife who was introduced in the long running reality series, confirmed that she will no longer be a part of the show after just one season.

In a statement that was reported by Bravo's The Daily Dish, Sulahian announced her decision to depart from the show. But she claimed that she was honored to be considered to become the 100th housewife of the franchise.

She also revealed that she was glad to be the first Armenian-American housewife to be a part of the show since she managed to showcase her culture with the show's viewers. She also revealed that she managed to accomplish a lot of things in the short amount of time that she appeared in the show.

"While I faced and conquered many challenges, I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer." Sulahian stated. "Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I've realized what's most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you. At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!"

Sulahian is the third housemate who announced their departures from the show. Earlier this month, Lydia McLaughlin revealed that she needs to take a break from all the negativities of the reality series, that is why she decided that she will no longer be a part of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after its 12th season. On another hand, Meghan King Edmonds claimed that she quit from the show in late January.

Bravo has yet to reveal if they are planning to introduce new housewives in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 13.